Global Agriculture Robots Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

An agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or?drones?in agriculture include?weed control,?cloud seeding,?planting seeds, harvesting,?environmental monitoringand soil analysis.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Agriculture Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global?Agricultural Robot Market?size is set to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period driven by high cost involved in hiring skilled labor.

The worldwide market for Agriculture Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.4% over the next five years, will reach 3850 million US$ in 2023, from 1150 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1802073

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Deere & Company

DeLaval

Harvest Automation

Lely

Parrot

PrecisionHawk

AGCO

KC Drone

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting Systems

Milking Robot

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Harvest Management

Intravenous Access

Field Farming

Dairy Farm Management

Irrigation Management

Crop management

Weather Tracking & Monitoring

Animal management

Soil management

Inventory Management

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Agriculture Robots market.

Chapter 1, to describe Agriculture Robots Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Agriculture Robots, with sales, revenue, and price of Agriculture Robots, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Agriculture Robots, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Agriculture Robots market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agriculture Robots sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Agriculture Robots Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones

1.2.2 Driverless Tractors

1.2.3 Automated Harvesting Systems

1.2.4 Milking Robot

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Harvest Management

1.3.2 Intravenous Access

1.3.3 Field Farming

1.3.4 Dairy Farm Management

1.3.5 Irrigation Management

1.3.6 Crop management

1.3.7 Weather Tracking & Monitoring

1.3.8 Animal management

1.3.9 Soil management

1.3.10 Inventory Management

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Deere & Company

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Agriculture Robots Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Deere & Company Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 DeLaval

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Agriculture Robots Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 DeLaval Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Harvest Automation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Agriculture Robots Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Harvest Automation Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Lely

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Agriculture Robots Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Lely Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Parrot

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Agriculture Robots Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Parrot Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 PrecisionHawk

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Agriculture Robots Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 PrecisionHawk Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 AGCO

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Agriculture Robots Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 AGCO Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 KC Drone

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Agriculture Robots Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 KC Drone Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1802073

…………….

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to

market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough

research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future

estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire