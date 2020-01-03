Global Automated Test Equipment Market is estimated to reach US$ 7.75 Billion by 2025 from US$ 5.06 Billion in 2017

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automated Test Equipment Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global automated test equipment market is expected to reach US$ 7.75 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025

Today’s smart products contain complex electronic systems that require flawless operation in the real world. Device miniaturization, support for multiple wireless technologies, faster data rates, and longer battery life, demand rigorous analysis. Additionally, demand for numerous feature integrations onto a single device have led to complex circuit board designs of these electronics. As an example, a smartphone today includes features such as camera, calling function, torch, storage drives, and connectivity with other devices, compatible ports for connections, a multimedia player, and many other functions etc. Similarly, other consumer electronic devices have been improving on similar lines propelling the semiconductor manufacturers for more miniaturization of the chips and integration of more functionalities. Moreover, the increase in demand for ensuring superior product quality the product undergoes substantial technical and product quality inspection during the value chain and can be challenging through convention equipment testing approaches. Subsequently, driving the growth for automated test equipment market in the coming years.

Germany being the one of the leading producer of automobiles in the world and several major car manufacturing companies are located in the country including Volkswagen, BMW AG, Audi and others. Germany produces over 6 Mn vehicles every year, which includes both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Approximately 70% of most of the premium brands vehicles across the globe are manufactured by German companies. Also, the country has a recognized medical device manufacturing industry, as well as industrial electronics manufacturing. The presence of these industries in Germany is expected to boost the demand for automated test equipment market. Also, some of the companies located in Germany produce semiconductor manufacturing equipment but their share in global IC manufacturing equipment sales is less than 3%. The Germany automated test equipment market is expected to grow with a attractive CAGR growth rate of 3.4% from 2019 to 2027.

In the global automated test equipment market for the automotive industry, automated tests are performed in areas including testing of radio & infotainment system, HVAC dashboard & display, automotive ECU, active wheel speed sensors, active wheel speed sensors, Automatic gearbox controllers, body controllers, active safety controllers, and ABS among others. Further, there is high growth in the percentage of electronic devices in passenger cars, as well as continuous addition of new applications. For instance, mechatronic or electronic components are replacing mechanical components such as steer-by-wire systems, radar-based safety systems for collision evasion, and new telematics systems enabling complete traffic flow control. This further creates a demand for appropriate testing requirements to ensure proper function of devices. Thus, propelling the growth of automated test equipment market. Also, rise in sales of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) has bolster the demand for automated test equipment market by the manufacturers. Thus, the automotive industry for automated test equipment market is projected to provide numerous lucrative business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period

Based on type, the discrete testing segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 9.6%

The surge in spending towards defense technologies and space exploration projects to boost the segment market growth globally thereby registering a CAGR of 3.0%

