Global HVAC Chillers Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018-2023

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) chillers are equipment used to cool a building or an equipment. HVAC is an assembly of various types of equipment installed together to provide heating and cooling. It is also used in different industries to keep the machinery running by maintaining the temperature of the place where machines are installed.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the HVAC Chillers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the growing demand for district cooling.

District cooling is replacing the traditional air cooling methods because of increased advantages like energy-saving, low environmental damage, and reduced maintenance needs. Furthermore, the increasing tourism market in nations of MEA and Asia has enhanced the construction of hotels and public infrastructure, which make extensive use of district cooling.

HVAC chillers are one of the major facilities of district cooling. Also, the demand for airports, sports complexes, religious sites, and public infrastructure in the Southeast Asian countries will augment growth in the global HVAC chillers market during the forecast period.

APAC dominates the HVAC chillers market over the forecast period. The increasing data centers, hotels, and office spaces are significantly promoting the growth of the HVAC chiller market in the region. Further, hospitals also make use of HVAC chillers for ventilation. Thus, growing healthcare concerns in APAC and increased accessibility to finance and insurance will boost market growth in APAC.

The worldwide market for HVAC Chillers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 10400 million US$ in 2023, from 8800 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

United Technologies (Carrier)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Screw Chillers, Scroll Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Industrial, Commercial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global HVAC Chillers market.

Chapter 1, to describe HVAC Chillers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of HVAC Chillers, with sales, revenue, and price of HVAC Chillers, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of HVAC Chillers, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, HVAC Chillers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe HVAC Chillers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

