Global HVAC Equipment Market :Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018–2023

In residential, industrial or commercial buildings, heating or cooling is implemented by heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment.

Get 15% instant [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1803482

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the HVAC Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Rising population has opened up new avenues for the global HVAC equipment market. Regions like Asia-Pacific are witnessing rapid growth in residential properties, with China and India in the drivers seat.

The largest producer of HVAC equipment is China. It is highly influenced by increasing construction expenditure and rising industrialization. Latest technological breakthroughs have assisted the advancement of new HVAC equipment in the residential segment across the world.

This can make the overall processes more efficient, and can significantly improve accuracy in various applications. Growing number of housing units are opening up new arenas for HVAC equipment installations.

The residential segment is poised to grow at a faster rate and air conditioner manufacturers were able to increase their top line in Asia-Pacific, because of increase in atmospheric temperature in the region. Inverter ACs are expected to be adopted more in India, as the region is struggling with power shortage; even cities have regular power cuts. All these factors are delivering and creating an impact in the residential market.

Demand for efficient heating equipment has led to its growth, making it one of largest contributor to global HVAC equipment market. North America holds the major share in the HVAC Equipment Market. Demand for HVAC equipment in the US is forecasted to witness exponential growth.

The worldwide market for HVAC Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Carrier

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Furnace, Heat Pump, Central Air Conditioning, Room Air Conditioning, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Non-Residential, Residential

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global HVAC Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe HVAC Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of HVAC Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of HVAC Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of HVAC Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, HVAC Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe HVAC Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1803482

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire