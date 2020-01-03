Global HVAC Rental Equipment Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018-2023

HVAC systems are used for heating, cooling, and air conditioning spaces such as commercial buildings, and industrial facilities. End-users opt for HVAC rental services owing to the cost constraints or short duration requirements.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the HVAC Rental Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The food and beverages industry highly focus on ensuring uninterrupted production process and food safety.

In addition, the quality of food produced directly depends on the quality of air within the facility. This compels foodservice outlets to rely on HVAC equipment to maintain the prescribed temperature levels, humidity, and permissible level of contamination.

Consequently, the adoption of HVAC rental equipment is gaining prominence as an emergency backup or a contingency plan to counter seasonal variations in temperatures. Technavio?s market research report identifies the rising demand for HVAC rental equipment from the food and beverages industry to be one of the primary growth drivers for the global HVAC rental equipment market till 2023.

The Americas contributed the majority of?share to the HVAC rental equipment market?during 2017. The region will continue to lead the HVAC rental units market for the next four years.

The worldwide market for HVAC Rental Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 1540 million US$ in 2023, from 990 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aggreko

Ingersoll-Rand

Johnson Controls

United Rentals

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global HVAC Rental Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe HVAC Rental Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of HVAC Rental Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of HVAC Rental Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of HVAC Rental Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, HVAC Rental Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe HVAC Rental Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

