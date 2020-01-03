Global HVAC Valves Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

HVAC Valve is valves serve a large variety of needs in HVAC automatic temperature control systems. HVAC Control valves come in a wide assortment of shapes and sizes, and can be controlled in many ways.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the HVAC Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The rise in environmental concerns and the subsequent implementation of stringent regulations for energy-efficient buildings has pushed several building owners to renovate their old buildings and replace the existing HVAC units with the newer ones. In retrofitting, building owners add the latest equipment or replace the outdated equipment entirely, thus giving way to HVAC valves market growth. With more builders opting for replacement or addition of newer and efficient HVAC technologies, the market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The APAC is estimated to be the largest revenue contributing region in the market and is expected to occupy most of the overall market share. Much of this region?s growth can be attributed to the rising investments in the real estate sector especially in Indonesia and the Philippines. Rapid growth in the construction industry and increasing investments in infrastructure development will contribute to the growth of HVAC valves market in this region over the next four years.

The worldwide market for HVAC Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 5950 million US$ in 2023, from 4730 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1803488

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Flowserve

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Pentair

Schneider

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ball Valves

Globe Valves

Butterfly Valves

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global HVAC Valves market.

Chapter 1, to describe HVAC Valves Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of HVAC Valves, with sales, revenue, and price of HVAC Valves, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of HVAC Valves, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, HVAC Valves market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe HVAC Valves sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 HVAC Valves Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Ball Valves

1.2.2 Globe Valves

1.2.3 Butterfly Valves

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Flowserve

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 HVAC Valves Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Flowserve HVAC Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Honeywell

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 HVAC Valves Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Honeywell HVAC Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Johnson Controls

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 HVAC Valves Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Johnson Controls HVAC Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Pentair

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 HVAC Valves Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Pentair HVAC Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Schneider

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 HVAC Valves Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Schneider HVAC Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1803488

……………

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to

market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough

research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future

estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire