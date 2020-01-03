Global Hyaluronic Acid Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Hyaluronic acid is an anionic, nonsulfated glycosaminoglycan distributed widely throughout connective, epithelial, and neural tissues. It is unique among glycosaminoglycans in that it is nonsulfated, forms in the plasma membrane instead of the Golgi apparatus, and can be very large, with its molecular weight often reaching the millions. One of the chief components of the extracellular matrix, hyaluronan contributes significantly to cell proliferation and migration, and may also be involved in the progression of some malignant tumors.

This report focuses on the Hyaluronic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The rising popularity of minimal-invasive procedures and the cost-effectiveness of non-surgical procedures is driving the adoption of?non-surgical cosmetic?procedures across the globe. Technavio?s research analysis on the global hyaluronic acid market identifies that this increased adoption of non-surgical cosmetic procedures will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the market?s growth during the next few years. Dermal fillers,?chemical peels, laser treatments, microdermabrasion, and botulinum toxin are some of the major non-surgical procedures. Hyaluronic acid (HA), calcium hydroxylapatite, polyalkylimide, polylactic acid, and polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres are the major types of dermal fillers. Hyaluronic acid injection helps in the reduction of damage caused by scars, wounds, or lines. It is also used to improve the contour of the skin. This will consequently increase the demand for hyaluronic acid for cosmetic procedures, fueling market growth.?

North America is witnessing considerable growth of the hyaluronic acid market due to the rising demand for treatments in the medical and cosmetic sectors. The region?s healthcare sector is well advanced and there are a number of high-quality medical facilities. Consumers in this region give more importance to anti-aging treatments such as plastic surgery. This in turn, will drive the demand for hyaluronic acid (HA) in the region. Moreover, the adoption of HA will also increase with the growing instances of osteoarthritis.

The worldwide market for Hyaluronic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.3% over the next five years, will reach 11100 million US$ in 2023, from 6500 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ALLERGAN

Anika Therapeutics

Sanofi

SEIKAGAKU

Zimmer Biomet

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Five-Injection Cycle

Single-Injection Cycle

Three-Injection Cycle

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vesicoureteral Reflux

Ophthalmic Surgery

Osteoarthritis

Dermal Fillers

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ALLERGAN

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hyaluronic Acid Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ALLERGAN Hyaluronic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Anika Therapeutics

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hyaluronic Acid Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Anika Therapeutics Hyaluronic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Sanofi

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hyaluronic Acid Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sanofi Hyaluronic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 SEIKAGAKU

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hyaluronic Acid Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SEIKAGAKU Hyaluronic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Zimmer Biomet

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hyaluronic Acid Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Zimmer Biomet Hyaluronic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

