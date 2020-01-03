Global Hybrid Aircraft Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

A hybrid aircraft is a powered aircraft which has fixed wings. Hybrid aircrafts are particularly applicable for long endurance flights. Hybrid aircrafts with rotary wings are used for heavy lift applications. Hybrid aircrafts are primarily operated by electricity. However, during take-off or climb, these aircrafts require large amount of power and this extra power requirement can be supplemented by energy produced from turbine generators. The power produced from turbine generators does not create sound pollution and with the help of hybrid power, these aircrafts can use this excess power to recharge the onboard batteries.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hybrid Aircraft in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The key factors that triggering the growth of the hybrid aircraft market are the increasing terrorism globally. The extreme competition between nations to develop advanced aircraft is one of the major factors accountable for the growth of hybrid aircraft market. Moreover, growing environmental concern is accelerating the demand for hybrid aircraft across different applications globally.

Americas dominated the hybrid aircraft market during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing amount of R&D investments and long-term research are the primary contributors to the dominance of this market in the region.

The worldwide market for Hybrid Aircraft is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 870 million US$ in 2023, from 530 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aeros

Airbus

Boeing

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV)

Lockheed Martin

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Manned Hybrid Aircrafts

Unmanned Hybrid Aircrafts

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Tours

Surveillance

Research

Cargo Transport

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hybrid Aircraft market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hybrid Aircraft Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hybrid Aircraft, with sales, revenue, and price of Hybrid Aircraft, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hybrid Aircraft, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hybrid Aircraft market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hybrid Aircraft sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hybrid Aircraft Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Manned Hybrid Aircrafts

1.2.2 Unmanned Hybrid Aircrafts

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial Tours

1.3.2 Surveillance

1.3.3 Research

1.3.4 Cargo Transport

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Aeros

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hybrid Aircraft Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Aeros Hybrid Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Airbus

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hybrid Aircraft Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Airbus Hybrid Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Boeing

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hybrid Aircraft Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Boeing Hybrid Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hybrid Aircraft Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) Hybrid Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Lockheed Martin

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hybrid Aircraft Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Lockheed Martin Hybrid Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Hybrid Aircraft Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.1 Global Hybrid Aircraft Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Hybrid Aircraft Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Hybrid Aircraft Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.3.2 Top 6 Hybrid Aircraft Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4 Market Competition Trend

