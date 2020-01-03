Global Hybrid And Electric Vehicle Fuses Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

A fuse prevents electricity overload and thus protects electrical and electronic devices connected to the circuit. Electric fuses have different applications, and the voltage requirements of each of these applications are different.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing electronic content owing to the rising adoption of hybrid and?electric vehicles?will be one of the key factors fueling the market?s growth during the next few years. With the rising electrification of automotive parts and components, the demand for?automotive?fuses has increased considerably in the recent years. For instance, modern vehicles are equipped with electronic systems including the GPS navigation system, reverse camera monitors, keyless entry and other systems that offer?convenience to the end-users. Consequently, the increasing electrification of features in automobiles would eventually increase the number of fuses used per vehicle, in turn, leading to the continuous growth of the hybrid and electric vehicle fuses market size in the forthcoming years.

APAC accounted for the largest hybrid and electric vehicle fuses market share during 2017. With the growing demand for electric vehicles in the emerging economies including India and China, this region will continue to dominate the market during the next few years as well.

The worldwide market for Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eaton

Littelfuse

MERSEN

Pacific Engineering

SCHURTER Holding

SOC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Blade Fuses

High Voltage Fuses

Cartridge Fuses

High Current Fuses

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses, with sales, revenue, and price of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Blade Fuses

1.2.2 High Voltage Fuses

1.2.3 Cartridge Fuses

1.2.4 High Current Fuses

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

1.3.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Eaton

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Eaton Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Littelfuse

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Littelfuse Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 MERSEN

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 MERSEN Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Pacific Engineering

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Pacific Engineering Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 SCHURTER Holding

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SCHURTER Holding Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 SOC

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 SOC Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

