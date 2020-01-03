Global Hybrid FPGA Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) are semiconductor devices that are based around a matrix of configurable logic blocks (CLBs) connected via programmable interconnects. FPGAs can be reprogrammed to desired application or functionality requirements after manufacturing. This feature distinguishes FPGAs from Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), which are custom manufactured for specific design tasks. Although one-time programmable (OTP) FPGAs are available, the dominant types are SRAM based which can be reprogrammed as the design evolves. -?Learn More

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hybrid FPGA in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing demand for substitutes of application-specific IC (ASICs) will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The manufacturing design of ASIC is based on the device it will be incorporated into. However, several manufacturers come across various complexity associated with the fabrication of ASICs. For instance, a rectangular or square ASIC is integrated into a smartwatch, which in turn, increases the complexity and the manufacturing costs. ASICs are non-customizable and exhibit reduced flexibility. A hybrid?field-programmable gate array?(FPGAs) is preferred to overcome these limitations. The sales volume of hybrid FPGAs is increasing because they allow full flexibility in design and have added components to perform specific tasks.?

APAC accounted for the majority shares of the hybrid FPGA market during 2017. This was mainly due to the presence of numerous hybrid FPGA clients in the region. The purchase of hybrid FPGAs continue to increase in the forthcoming years due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics and the rising need for micro controller unit (MCUs) in the?automotive?segment.

The worldwide market for Hybrid FPGA is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Intel

Lattice Semiconductor

XILINX

Microsemi

Texas Instruments

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

FPGA-CPU

FPGA-Memory

FPGA-MCU

FPGA-Converter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecommunication

Data Communication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

