Global Hybrid PC Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

A hybrid PC is a 2-in-1 device that functions as a tablet as well as a laptop. Hybrid PC has a detachable screen. Based on the screen size, a hybrid PC is classified into three: 10-12 inches, 12-14 inches, and above 14 inches.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1803501

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hybrid PC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The major trends seen in the global hybrid PC market are expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. One of the major trends is investment in the cloud. Firms like Lenovo, HP, Acer, and ASUS have realized that the future is in the cloud. In addition, many startups, whether IT or non-IT startups, which do not want to invest in infrastructure, are looking to cloud infrastructure. Therefore, laptop providers are developing their own cloud infrastructure for better transition and sharing of data and media. The innovation in products, cost optimization and heavy investment in hybrid devices are also observed as the latest trends of the market.

The growth of the global hybrid PC market is driven by several factors. One of the major drivers is the growing IT market; IT has always been a driving force for computing devices because they are important assets for the IT market. In addition, the global IT market has been generating 7% of its revenue from electronic devices like PCs and laptops. The hybrid PC is a new innovation in the computing device market that has an advantage of being a 2-in-1 device that is both a tablet and a laptop, which is proving a valuable product for this industry. Other trends like decline in ASP of hybrid PCs; more compatible and supportive OS for hybrid PCs are also observed.

The worldwide market for Hybrid PC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Asus

HP

Lenovo

Sony

Acer

Dell

Samsung

Toshiba

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

10-12 Inches

12-14 Inches

Above 14 Inches

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tablet

Laptop

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hybrid PC market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hybrid PC Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hybrid PC, with sales, revenue, and price of Hybrid PC, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hybrid PC, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hybrid PC market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hybrid PC sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hybrid PC Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 10-12 Inches

1.2.2 12-14 Inches

1.2.3 Above 14 Inches

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Tablet

1.3.2 Laptop

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Asus

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hybrid PC Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Asus Hybrid PC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 HP

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hybrid PC Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 HP Hybrid PC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Lenovo

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hybrid PC Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Lenovo Hybrid PC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Sony

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hybrid PC Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sony Hybrid PC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Acer

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hybrid PC Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Acer Hybrid PC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Dell

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hybrid PC Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Dell Hybrid PC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Samsung

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Hybrid PC Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Samsung Hybrid PC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Toshiba

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Hybrid PC Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Toshiba Hybrid PC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1803501

……………

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to

market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough

research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future

estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire