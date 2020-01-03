Global Hybrid Power Systems Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

The hybrid power system is defined as the energy system which is designed or fabricated to extract power by using two or more energy sources. It is the combination of more than one energy sources for giving to the load. The hybrid power system has less emission, good reliability, efficiency, and lower cost. Some of the hybrid power systems use solar and wind power to generate power. Wind and solar energy sources have good benefits than any other non-conventional energy sources. These energy sources are easily available in all areas. It needs lower cost. To install this power system, one need not find special location. The hybrid power system can consist of two types of power generation that are wind turbine generator and the diesel generator. The energy storage may act as a generator or as a load depending upon the need. The diesel generator gives smooth output power, while the power generated by wind turbine depends on the wind velocity.?

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hybrid Power Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The constantly increasing need for electricity and the limited availability of fossil fuel reserves has induced several countries to import vast quantities of crude oil and gas, impacting the growth of their economies. Moreover, the combustion of fossil fuels also leads to greenhouse gas emissions, which will compel these countries to adopt renewable sources such as solar, wind, and?bio-fuels?for power generation as they can be quickly deployed as decentralized systems. Renewable resources are inherent in nature. This can be overcome by using renewable technologies in a hybrid form where these systems use?energy storage systems?to store the additional electricity generated for use whenever there is a shortfall in power production.?

APAC is estimated to account for most of the total share of the market by the end of 2023 and also dominate the market over the forecast period. Unreliable grid infrastructures and the presence of several islands drive the need for micro and mini-grids to supply power to both the residential and non-residential sectors. Additionally, the governments of countries such as India and Indonesia are also supporting the adoption of standalone hybrid systems, which will augment the demand for the growth of the next four years. India, China, and other Southeast Asian countries are the major growth contributors for the?hybrid power generation?systems market in this region.

The worldwide market for Hybrid Power Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 58000 million US$ in 2023, from 41600 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

