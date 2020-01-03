Global Hybrid Switchgear Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

Switchgears are segmented as per the arc-quenching medium that is used within the equipment. Various types of arc-quenching medium include air, SF6 gas, and oil. With the emergence of hybrid switchgear technology in the late 1990s, the equipment incorporated two different technologies in its operation. One was the use of gas for arc quenching purpose, while air-insulation technology was adopted for bus bars to be connected to other equipment present in a high-voltage sub-station. The target is to maximize the advantages of these two existing technologies and enhance the overall operation and performance of the equipment and the connected components within the grid network.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1803504

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hybrid Switchgear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The benefits such as enhanced substation performance and space savings are primary growth factors for this market. Substations play a major role in catering to the demands of the end-user. The majority of existing substations have functioned beyond their operational lives and the replacement of the conventional air-insulated switchgear (AIS) components such as disconnectors and circuit-breakers is not economical. This will lead to the development of innovative?switchgears?with the functions of gas insulated substation (GIS) and integrated with dead tank circuit breakers. Moreover, the increased adoption of the plug and switch system (PASS) that is driven by the privatization of the electric power industry across the globe, will also fuel the growth of the market.

APAC was the major revenue contributor to the hybrid switchgear market during 2017. Owing to the growth in the electricity consuming sectors in many major countries such as China and India, the region has a constant high demand for electricity. An increase in private participation in the power transmission and distribution market that will result in higher investments in transmission and distribution networks in countries such as China, India, Pakistan, Australia, and Thailand and government initiatives for the expansion of transmission networks to improve the existing infrastructure in countries such as China and India, will propel the market?s growth prospects.

The worldwide market for Hybrid Switchgear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB

GE

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Toshiba

TGOOD

Shandong Taikai Power Engineering

Ningbo Tianan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Below 70 KV

70 KV-250KV

Above 250KV

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Industrial

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hybrid Switchgear market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hybrid Switchgear Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hybrid Switchgear, with sales, revenue, and price of Hybrid Switchgear, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hybrid Switchgear, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hybrid Switchgear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hybrid Switchgear sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hybrid Switchgear Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Below 70 KV

1.2.2 70 KV-250KV

1.2.3 Above 250KV

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ABB

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hybrid Switchgear Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ABB Hybrid Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 GE

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hybrid Switchgear Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 GE Hybrid Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Mitsubishi Electric

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hybrid Switchgear Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Hybrid Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Siemens

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hybrid Switchgear Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Siemens Hybrid Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Toshiba

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hybrid Switchgear Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Toshiba Hybrid Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 TGOOD

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hybrid Switchgear Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 TGOOD Hybrid Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Shandong Taikai Power Engineering

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Hybrid Switchgear Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Shandong Taikai Power Engineering Hybrid Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Ningbo Tianan

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Hybrid Switchgear Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Ningbo Tianan Hybrid Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1803504

…………..

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to

market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough

research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future

estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire