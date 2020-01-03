Global Hydration Belts Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Hydration belts can help you have your best run and keep your body fuel with you at all times.Hydration belts are used for hydrating the body during physical activities, such as jogging and running. They are highly preferred by athletes who regularly participate in marathons, trail running, and triathlons, as well as sports professionals.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hydration Belts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The rise in popularity of hydration belts has prompted increased technological advancements in the industry. The manufacturers are continuously innovating in terms of materials, durability, weight, and quality. There is greater emphasis on reducing the size of hydration belts especially for long-duration running activities.

Exponential growth in the running population globally is the primary factor driving the demand for hydration belts, and this can be attributed to the rising awareness among customers of the health benefits associated with running and jogging.

The worldwide market for Hydration Belts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amphipod

FuelBelt

Nathan Sports

Ultimate Direction

Decathlon

Fitletic

Salomon

The North Face

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

With Bottle

Without Bottles

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Men

Women

