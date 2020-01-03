Global Hydraulic Actuators Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Hydraulic actuators, used in the industrial fluid process control, employ hydraulic pressure to drive an output member. These are used where high speed and large forces are required for the fluid control applications.?

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Actuators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The presence of low cost of hydraulic actuators when compared to?electrical actuators?is estimated to be one of the major factors that have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The reduction in costs has led to a high adoption of hydraulic actuators among end-user industries. The growth in fluid automation is one of the major factors driving the usage of hydraulic actuators. These actuators are mainly used for switching on or off or modulating the control of any gate valve or increasing the stem ball valve that is utilizing a hydraulic actuator supply. These functions performed by low-cost hydraulic actuators with robust structure will fuel the growth of the market.

The worldwide market for Hydraulic Actuators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 2220 million US$ in 2023, from 1830 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Emerson

Flowserve

PARKER HANNIFIN

Schamberger

Siemens

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Linear Hydraulic Actuators

Rotary Hydraulic Actuators

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas Industry

Metals and Mining Industry

Power Generation Industry

Chemical and Petrochemical Industry

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hydraulic Actuators market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hydraulic Actuators Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hydraulic Actuators, with sales, revenue, and price of Hydraulic Actuators, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hydraulic Actuators, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hydraulic Actuators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydraulic Actuators sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

