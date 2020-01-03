Global Hydraulic Breakers Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

Hydraulic breakers are a type of mining drills that are used to break hard surfaces and big rocks. They are extensively used in the mining and construction industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Breakers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

River sand is used extensively in infrastructure projects due to their strong adhesive properties. The extraction of river sand is negatively impacting the environment and the wildlife. Governments across the globe are taking the substantial initiative to stop sand extraction and this is leading to the increasing adoption artificial sand. Technavio?s market research analysts have identified the increasing demand for artificial sand as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the hydraulic breakers market in the coming years. Artificial sand is produced by crushing granite or basalt rocks with the help of crushing equipment. The rocks do not fit the?crushing machine due to its large size and hence hydraulic hammer is used to break large rocks into smaller rocks. The demand for crushing equipment are increasing and hence it is expected that the demand for hydraulic breakers will also increase during the forecast period.

The focus towards the adoption of energy-efficient mining process is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the hydraulic breakers market during the next few years. Energy-efficient mining equipment is gaining traction due to the increased demand from the end-user industries. The demand from the end-user industries will increase due to the reduced cost of fuel, as energy efficient-equipment are capable to perform better using less fuel as compared with conventional equipment. Moreover, stringent emission laws on?mining equipment?will also trigger the growth of energy-efficient equipment.

APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the hydraulic rock breaker market throughout the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Hydraulic Breakers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 1990 million US$ in 2023, from 1660 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Atlas Copco

Boart Longyear

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Sandvik

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small and Medium Range

Large Range

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mining Industry

Construction Industry

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hydraulic Breakers market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hydraulic Breakers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hydraulic Breakers, with sales, revenue, and price of Hydraulic Breakers, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hydraulic Breakers, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hydraulic Breakers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydraulic Breakers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hydraulic Breakers Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Small and Medium Range

1.2.2 Large Range

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Mining Industry

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Atlas Copco

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hydraulic Breakers Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Atlas Copco Hydraulic Breakers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Boart Longyear

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hydraulic Breakers Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Boart Longyear Hydraulic Breakers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Caterpillar

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hydraulic Breakers Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Caterpillar Hydraulic Breakers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Komatsu

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hydraulic Breakers Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Komatsu Hydraulic Breakers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Sandvik

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hydraulic Breakers Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Sandvik Hydraulic Breakers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

…………….

