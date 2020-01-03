Global Marine Valves And Actuators Market 2018-2023

Valves in marine applications are devices that regulate, control, and direct the flow of fluids such as liquids, slurries, gases, and fluidized solids by closing, opening, or even partially obstructing different passageways, whereas actuators in the marine industry help in controlling the mechanism and systems, which are present in a ship, thereby making it a vital component.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Marine Valves and Actuators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Factors such as rapid globalization, the increasing demand for advanced valves in the marine sector, and a sizeable rise in foreign trade have acted in favor of the marine actuators and valves market’s expansion worldwide.

The worldwide market for Marine Valves and Actuators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AVK Holding

Burkert Fluid Control Systems

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

Honeywell International

KITZ

Rotork

Schlumberger Limited

Tyco International

Watts Water Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Pneumatic Actuators, Hydraulic Actuators, Manual Actuators, Electric Actuators, Mechanical Actuators, Hybrid Actuators

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Passenger Ships And Ferries, Dry Cargo Vessels, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, Special Purpose Vessels, Service Vessels, Fishing Vessels, Off-Shore Vessels, Yachts, Others

