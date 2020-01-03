Global Mask Alignment Systems Market :Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018–2023

In the alignment process, the aligners are used for many applications such as printed circuits boards, the semiconductor process of MEMS devices, and at-panel displays.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Mask Alignment Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With the growth of the electronic device industry, the demand for semiconductor ICs for different applications, such as consumer electronic devices, communication, sensor devices, and memory devices, increases, which will increase the requirements for lithography systems and mask aligners. The rising requirements for large-panel displays and compact electronic devices are expected to fuel the demand for mask alignment systems during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Mask Alignment Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

EV

Neutronix

SUSS Microtek

Applied Materials

ASML

Vistec Electron Beam

Veeco Instruments

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: MEMS Devices, Compound Semiconductors, LED Devices

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Foundry, Memory, IDM

