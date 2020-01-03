Global Massage Equipment Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2018-2023

Massagers are primarily prevalent in the market based on their massage mechanisms such as natural, organic, acupressure, shiatsu, ultrasonic, hypoallergic, homeopathic, and aromatherapy.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Massage Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Inexpensive electric massagers attract much of the end-users in developing countries. Countries like the US and the UK are the major revenue contributors to the global massage equipment market.

The worldwide market for Massage Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

JSB Healthcare

OSIM International

Panasonic

Prospera

Beurer

Deemark Healthcare

HealthmateForever

HoMedics

International Electro Medical

LURACO Technologies

Medisana

OMRON

Robotouch

Shenzhen Relcare Electronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Electric Massagers, Non-Electric Massagers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Commercial, Residential

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Massage Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Massage Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Massage Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Massage Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Massage Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Massage Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Massage Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

