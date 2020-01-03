Global Mattresses Market Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast 2018 – 2023

Mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as a bed or as part of a bed. Mattresses may consist of a quilted or similarly fastened case, usually of heavy cloth, that contains hair, straw, cotton, foam rubber, etc., or a framework of metal springs.

The mattress support layer, also known as its core, includes all the layers below the quilting and comfort layers of a mattress.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Mattresses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The key factors driving the growth of the mattress market are growing innerspring mattress segment, increasing number of bedrooms, influence of hospitality and real estate, growing online sales, growth in construction sector, rising frequency of home renovation activities and rise of luxury mattress segment. Some noteworthy trends of this industry are preference for customized mattresses, need for multifunctional beds, growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses, and introduction of online bed-in-a-box.

The worldwide market for Mattresses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Type, covers: Twin, Full, Queen, King Size, Queen Size

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Conventional Furniture Stores, Department Stores, Specialty Bedding Outlets, Direct-To-Consumer

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Mattresses market.

Chapter 1, to describe Mattresses Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Mattresses, with sales, revenue, and price of Mattresses, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Mattresses, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Mattresses market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mattresses sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

