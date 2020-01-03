Global Meat Poultry And Seafood Packaging Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018-2023

Advances will be driven by population gains; increased meat, poultry, and seafood production; and export opportunities. In addition, demand will be supported by continued favorable growth for prepared foods, items in smaller and more convenient sizes, and packaging formats that make food preparation easier and faster.

Demographic trends such as smaller household sizes, expanding elderly population, and high numbers of households where all adults work will strengthen demand for single portion and other smaller-sized products, as well as processed and ready-to-eat convenience oriented products.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Meat Poultry and Seafood Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The significant shift to case-ready pack-aging among grocery retailers as a means to reduce labor costs and reduce food waste will also drive value gains, as case-ready formats typically utilize more costly trays and high barrier films. Additional underlying growth factors will be the importance of packaging in the merchandising of protein products, and the need for packaging designed to provide longer shelf life and user friendliness in terms of preparation, resealability, and storage.

The worldwide market for Meat Poultry and Seafood Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AEP Industries

Anchor Packaging

Ardagh

Atlas Holdings

Bagcraft Papercon

Ball

Bemis

Berry Plastics

Boise

Bomarko

Cascades

Cascades Sonoco

Clysar

Conwed Plastics

Coveris Holdings

Crown Holdings

Dolco Packaging

Dow Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Packaging Accessories

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Departmental Stores, Grocery Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Retailing, Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Meat Poultry and Seafood Packaging market.

Chapter 1, to describe Meat Poultry and Seafood Packaging Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Meat Poultry and Seafood Packaging, with sales, revenue, and price of Meat Poultry and Seafood Packaging, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Meat Poultry and Seafood Packaging, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Meat Poultry and Seafood Packaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Meat Poultry and Seafood Packaging sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

