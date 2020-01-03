Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market 2018-2023

The growing target patient population, ongoing technological advancements, favorable medical reimbursements, rising demand for minimally invasive thrombectomy procedures, and increasing healthcare expenditure across emerging markets are some key factors propelling the growth of this market.

The factors such as increasing number of research activities in the field of thrombectomy and expanding application of ultrasound in vascular treatment are expected to offer renewed growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Geographically, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global thrombectomy devices market in 2017, followed by Europe.

This large market share of the North American region can be attributed to increasing adoption of technologically advanced thrombectomy products, growing number of clinical trials, and significant medical reimbursement available in the U.S. for thrombectomy procedures.

The worldwide market for Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stryker

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Terumo

Johnson & Johnson

Penumbra

Spectranetics

Teleflex

Argon Medical Devices

Edwards Lifesciences

Straub Medical

BTG International

Phenox

Acandis

Merit Medical Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices, Rheolytic/Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices, Mechanical/Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices, Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals and Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes, Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices market.

Chapter 1, to describe Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, with sales, revenue, and price of Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

