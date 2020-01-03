Global Neoprene Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018-2023

Neoprene (also polychloroprene or pc-rubber) is a family of synthetic rubbers that are produced by polymerization of chloroprene. Neoprene exhibits good chemical stability and maintains flexibility over a wide temperature range.

Neoprene is sold either as solid rubber or in latex form, and is used in a wide variety of applications, such as laptop sleeves, orthopedic braces (wrist, knee, etc.), electrical insulation, liquid and sheet applied elastomeric membranes or flashings, and automotive fan belts.

Several benefits of neoprene include heat resistance, ozone resistance, electrical resistance, and anti-weathering properties, which makes a very useful component in the construction and roofing sectors.

Furthermore, neoprene can cope with prolonged exposure to elements in harsh climates, which makes it ideal for use in construction activities. Factors such as recovery in infrastructure spending, improvised liquidity, attractive interest rates, and rise in urbanization will propel growth in the construction activities throughout the world. High demand for better structural properties, development, and modernization of infrastructure will lead to the augmented usage of neoprene over the next four years.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DuPont

Lanxess

Tosoh

Showa Denko

Denka

Asahi Kasei

Chongqing Changshou Chemical

Shanxi-Nairit Synthetic Rubber

Mitsui

Pidilite Industries

Acro Industries

Canada Rubber Group

AJ Rubber & Sponge

Martin’s Rubber Company

China Bluestar New Chemical Materials

Zenith Industrial Rubber Products

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Universal Neoprene, Special Neoprene

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Automotive, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Medical, Aerospace, Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Neoprene market.

Chapter 1, to describe Neoprene Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Neoprene, with sales, revenue, and price of Neoprene, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Neoprene, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Neoprene market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Neoprene sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

