Global Network As A Service Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018-2023

Network as a service (NaaS) describes services for network transport connectivity. NaaS involves the optimization of resource allocations by considering network and computing resources as a unified whole. Virtualization technology provides the platform for NaaS, which is related to other cloud services.

Services are offered by Cloud Service Providers (CSP) in addition to NaaS include Software as a Service (SaaS), a computing platform for developing or hosting applications, known as Platform as a Service (PaaS); or an entire networking or computing infrastructure, known as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS).

Cloud services such as NaaS and Paas are provided by building a large, scaleable infrastructure that can be virtualized so that it can be sold to individual customers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Network as a Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Network as a Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Since the entire networking infrastructure risk is transferred from enterprises to network as a service (NaaS) vendors, the need for dedicated IT teams is eliminated. The global network as a service market analysis identifies that the growing acceptance of OPEX model will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The global Network as a Service market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network as a Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

IBM

NEC

Vmware

Aryaka Networks

Alcatel Lucent

Brocade Communications Systems

AT&T

Ciena

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: LAN-as-a-Service (LANaaS), WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Information Technology (IT) and telecommunication, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Transport and logistics, Retail, Others

