Global Neurodegenerative Diseases Market Share 2018-2023

Neurodegenerative diseases are becoming increasingly prevalent due to an aging population, but this diverse therapy area remains largely untreatable with current therapies.

Neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by neuronal death within the brain and/or central nervous system (CNS), leading to progressive decline in functional neurological capacities. It has a devastating effect on quality of life and independence, often requiring full-time care during the later disease stages.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Neurodegenerative Diseases in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Neurodegenerative Diseases is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Novartis

Merck Serono

Teva Pharmaceutical

UCB

Pfizer

Biogen Idec

Bayer Schering Pharma AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Addex Pharmaceutical

Amarin

AstraZeneca

Asubio Pharmaceutical

Bial

Alector

Yumanity Therapeutics

Eisai

H.Lundbeck A/S

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical

Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group

Chongqing Zein Pharmaceutical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: NMDA, SSRIs, Dopamine Inhibitors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Parkinson’s disease, Huntington disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Neurodegenerative Diseases market.

Chapter 1, to describe Neurodegenerative Diseases Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Neurodegenerative Diseases, with sales, revenue, and price of Neurodegenerative Diseases, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Neurodegenerative Diseases, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Neurodegenerative Diseases market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Neurodegenerative Diseases sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

