Global Neuroendovascular Non-Coils Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Neuroendovascular non-coil equipment is primarily used for the treatment of an unruptured or ruptured brain aneurysm, which is a weakened area in the artery wall. The whole treatment procedure is known as endovascular embolization. During this procedure, the neuroendovascular non-coil devices including stents, flow diverters, liquid embolic glues block the flow of blood in an aneurysm.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1803745

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Neuroendovascular Non-coils in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Neuroendovascular Non-coils is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DeBuy Synthes

Medtronic

MicroVention

Stryker

Abiomed

AdvanSource Biomaterials

AGA Medical

Allium Medical

AngioDynamics

Angioslide

Atrium Medical

Biophan Technologies

Biosense Webster

Cardiac Science

CardiacAssist

Dextera Surgical

Cardio-Flow

Claret Medical

Contego Medical

Cook Group

Cryolife

Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions

Keystone Heart

St. Jude Medical

Phenox

InspireMD

Acandis

Transverse Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Neurovascular stents

Access devices

Flow diverter devices

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tumor Surgery

Medical Teaching

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Neuroendovascular Non-coils market.

Chapter 1, to describe Neuroendovascular Non-coils Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Neuroendovascular Non-coils, with sales, revenue, and price of Neuroendovascular Non-coils, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Neuroendovascular Non-coils, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Neuroendovascular Non-coils market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Neuroendovascular Non-coils sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Neurovascular stents

1.2.2 Access devices

1.2.3 Flow diverter devices

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Tumor Surgery

1.3.2 Medical Teaching

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 DeBuy Synthes

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 DeBuy Synthes Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Medtronic

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Medtronic Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 MicroVention

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 MicroVention Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Stryker

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Stryker Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Abiomed

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Abiomed Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 AdvanSource Biomaterials

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 AdvanSource Biomaterials Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 AGA Medical

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 AGA Medical Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Allium Medical

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Allium Medical Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 AngioDynamics

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 AngioDynamics Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Angioslide

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Angioslide Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Atrium Medical

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Atrium Medical Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Biophan Technologies

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Biophan Technologies Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 Biosense Webster

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Biosense Webster Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 Cardiac Science

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Cardiac Science Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 CardiacAssist

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 CardiacAssist Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 Dextera Surgical

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Dextera Surgical Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.17 Cardio-Flow

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 Cardio-Flow Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.18 Claret Medical

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 Claret Medical Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.19 Contego Medical

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 Contego Medical Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.20 Cook Group

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 Cook Group Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.21 Cryolife

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Product A

2.21.2.2 Product B

2.21.3 Cryolife Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.22 Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.22.2.1 Product A

2.22.2.2 Product B

2.22.3 Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.23 Keystone Heart

2.23.1 Business Overview

2.23.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.23.2.1 Product A

2.23.2.2 Product B

2.23.3 Keystone Heart Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.24 St. Jude Medical

2.24.1 Business Overview

2.24.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.24.2.1 Product A

2.24.2.2 Product B

2.24.3 St. Jude Medical Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.25 Phenox

2.25.1 Business Overview

2.25.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.25.2.1 Product A

2.25.2.2 Product B

2.25.3 Phenox Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.26 InspireMD

2.26.1 Business Overview

2.26.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.26.2.1 Product A

2.26.2.2 Product B

2.26.3 InspireMD Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.27 Acandis

2.27.1 Business Overview

2.27.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.27.2.1 Product A

2.27.2.2 Product B

2.27.3 Acandis Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.28 Transverse Medical

2.28.1 Business Overview

2.28.2 Neuroendovascular Non-coils Type and Applications

2.28.2.1 Product A

2.28.2.2 Product B

2.28.3 Transverse Medical Neuroendovascular Non-coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1803745

…………..

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to

market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough

research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future

estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire