Global Next Gen LMS Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

A next-gen LMS is a software application used to plan, deliver, and manage the learning process. It uses web-based technology to manage, administer, track, report on the delivery, and evaluate the performance of participants. LMS systems are simplifying the learning process and helping in efficient operations to improve the standards in education technology sector.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Next Gen LMS market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Next Gen LMS market by product type and applications/end industries.

LMS offers a centralized learning system through which educational institutions can offer a wide variety of learning content to students. Course management systems not only assist in the production of various content that can be aligned with the needs of students but can also be used to manage and track relevant courses.

Additionally, LMS systems provide a platform for users to create profiles and share content through posts, tags, ratings, and newsfeeds and also allow instructors to embed YouTube videos and SlideShare presentations while designing course lessons.

The global Next Gen LMS market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Next Gen LMS.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Adobe

Docebo

IBM

Netdimensions

SAP SE

Blackboard

SABA Software

Mcgraw-Hill Education

Pearson

D2L

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Asynchronous Learning

Classroom Management

Certification Management

Social Learning

Skills Tracking

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Corporate

Higher education

K-12

Table of Contents

1 Next Gen LMS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Next Gen LMS

1.2 Classification of Next Gen LMS by Types

1.2.1 Global Next Gen LMS Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Next Gen LMS Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.3 Global Next Gen LMS Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Next Gen LMS Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Corporate

1.3.3 Higher education

1.3.4 K-12

1.4 Global Next Gen LMS Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Next Gen LMS Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Next Gen LMS Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Next Gen LMS Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Next Gen LMS Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Next Gen LMS Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Next Gen LMS Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Next Gen LMS (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Adobe

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Next Gen LMS Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Adobe Next Gen LMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Docebo

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Next Gen LMS Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Docebo Next Gen LMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IBM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Next Gen LMS Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IBM Next Gen LMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Netdimensions

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Next Gen LMS Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Netdimensions Next Gen LMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 SAP SE

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Next Gen LMS Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SAP SE Next Gen LMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Blackboard

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Next Gen LMS Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Blackboard Next Gen LMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 SABA Software

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Next Gen LMS Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 SABA Software Next Gen LMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Mcgraw-Hill Education

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Next Gen LMS Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Mcgraw-Hill Education Next Gen LMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Pearson

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Next Gen LMS Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Pearson Next Gen LMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 D2L

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Next Gen LMS Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 D2L Next Gen LMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

