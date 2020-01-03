Global Next-Generation Battery Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

Not same as traditional battery, the next generation battery incorporates rechargeable poly-lithium-particle batteries, stream batteries, and propelled lead-corrosive. Thay are mainly used as a part of the car and electric vehicle industry and additionally in framework tied capacity vitality. Next-generation batteries have some exceptional properties such as lightweight and improved security highlights.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Next-generation Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Lithium-particle batteries are the most usually utilized batteries for vitality stockpiling. This is because of its property of being lightweight and minimal, while supporting high vitality density. There are different sorts of next-generation batteries, for instance, Li-air (Lithium-air), organic based redox-stream, Li/S, Li-organic, and room-temperature Na-Sand sodium-particle batteries. These next-generation batteries are at a promising phase of advancement and are being tried in little applications.

With increased funding from investors, battery manufacturers will start concentrating on collaborating with other companies to develop advanced energy storage systems. This will help companies to differentiate their offerings with innovative products and in turn, improve their revenue shares.

The worldwide market for Next-generation Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GS Yuasa

Samsung

GM

Hitachi

TESLA

BYD

Panasonic

Sion Power

Seeo

OXIS Energy

Fluidic Energy

24M

Ambri

Sakti3

Primus Power

EnerSys

AES Energy Storage

Honda

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Graphene Battery

Lithium Sulfur Battery

Sodium Carbon Dioxide Battery

Lithium Air Battery

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transportation

Grid Storage

Consumer Electronics

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Next-generation Battery market.

Chapter 1, to describe Next-generation Battery Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Next-generation Battery, with sales, revenue, and price of Next-generation Battery, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Next-generation Battery, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Next-generation Battery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Next-generation Battery sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Next-generation Battery Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Graphene Battery

1.2.2 Lithium Sulfur Battery

1.2.3 Sodium Carbon Dioxide Battery

1.2.4 Lithium Air Battery

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Transportation

1.3.2 Grid Storage

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

…………

