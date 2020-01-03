Global Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Next-Generation building energy management systems refer that with the IT spread and permeat into the tools and facilities management, the buliding energy management systems transform the paradigm of energy and operational strategy. These solutions are characterized by the convergence of traditional and innovative hardware, software, and services to enhance the control and automation of building systems and manual procedures. The ubiquity of IT tools in business helps set the stage for the adoption of BEMSs. In particular, the software as a service (SaaS) solution model and the connectivity of the Internet of Things (IoT) help bring BEMSs to an ever-growing audience of real estate and facilities management stakeholders.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ABB

Azbil

CBRE Group

CISCO System

Cylon Control

Daikin

Eaton

Echelon

GridPoint

One Sight Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Service

Hardware

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial buildings

Manufacturing facilities

Educational institutions and hospitals

Government establishments

Table of Contents

1 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems

1.2 Classification of Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems by Types

1.2.1 Global Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Service

1.2.5 Hardware

1.3 Global Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Commercial buildings

1.3.3 Manufacturing facilities

1.3.4 Educational institutions and hospitals

1.3.5 Government establishments

1.4 Global Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Honeywell

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Honeywell Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Johnson Controls

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Johnson Controls Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Schneider Electric

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Schneider Electric Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Siemens

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Siemens Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ABB

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ABB Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Azbil

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Azbil Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 CBRE Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 CBRE Group Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 CISCO System

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 CISCO System Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Cylon Control

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Cylon Control Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Daikin

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Daikin Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Eaton

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Eaton Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Echelon

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Echelon Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 Honeywell

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Honeywell Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 GridPoint

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 GridPoint Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 One Sight Solutions

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 One Sight Solutions Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

…………..

