Global Next-Generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Mobile Backhaul (MBH) is the process of connecting cell site air interfaces to wireline networks, which are subsequently connected to data centers that host the content and applications accessed by mobile users?both human and machine. Ciena delivers market-leading packet-based Carrier Ethernet solutions that offer robust, scalable, and cost-effective MBH network designs. In mobile network architecture, the backhaul infrastructure carries voice and data traffic between a cell site and its mobile switching center using copper, microwave or fiber for transport.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks market by product type and applications/end industries.

The interest in and importance of mobile backhaul strategy has increased as broadband services have evolved. As more carriers recognized the value of supporting all-packet-based 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) services, they have begun to think differently about the transport portion of their networks. They now see mobile backhaul more as a strategic asset than a problem to be solved.

Carriers are grappling with the best way to design their backhaul networks to ensure they’re capable of handling anything that future LTE services throw their way. This is a thornier problem for legacy providers that rely heavily on traditional circuit technologies in the backhaul portion than it is for operators that have implemented an IP overlay. For emerging carriers or 4G WiMAX providers, like Clearwire, with no legacy infrastructure, it’s a non-issue.

The global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Nokia

ZTE

Alcatel-Lucent

Actelis Networks

ADTRAN

BridgeWave Communications

Cambridge Broadband Networks,

Fujitsu

Juniper

MRV Communications

OneAccess Networks

SkyFiber

SONUS NETWORKS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wired Backhaul

Wireless Backhaul

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecom

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Others

Table of Contents

1 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks

1.2 Classification of Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks by Types

1.2.1 Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Wired Backhaul

1.2.4 Wireless Backhaul

1.3 Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Telecom

1.3.3 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.3.6 Chemical

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cisco Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cisco Systems Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Ericsson

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ericsson Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Huawei Technologies

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Huawei Technologies Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Nokia

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Nokia Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ZTE

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ZTE Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Alcatel-Lucent

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Alcatel-Lucent Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Actelis Networks

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Actelis Networks Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 ADTRAN

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 ADTRAN Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 BridgeWave Communications

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 BridgeWave Communications Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Cambridge Broadband Networks,

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Cambridge Broadband Networks, Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Fujitsu

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Fujitsu Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Juniper

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Juniper Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 MRV Communications

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 MRV Communications Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 OneAccess Networks

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 OneAccess Networks Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 SkyFiber

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 SkyFiber Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 SONUS NETWORKS

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 SONUS NETWORKS Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

