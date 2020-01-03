Global NFC Chips Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

NFC chips refer to the ICs in mobile devices, POS terminals, and retail products that store information and control transactions. NFC chips enable communication between NFC-enabled devices within a radius of 4 inches. These chips provide ease of transaction and data exchange between devices without the need to pair them. This has resulted in increased adoption of NFC chips across various segments.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the NFC Chips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Near field communication is a technology which is generally used in electronics devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets for short range of data exchange (up to 10cm or less). Near field communication (NFC) is an array of protocols produces a wireless interface which enables communication devices and electronic gadgets to establish radio communication with each other under proximity.

The worldwide market for NFC Chips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom

Qualcomm

Samsung Semiconductors

ST Microelectrics

TI

Intel

Sony

Media Tek

Ams

Renesas

MStar Semi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Topaz 512 Chips

MIFARE

DESFire 4k

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Payment

Identification

Connected Homes

Businesses

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global NFC Chips market.

Chapter 1, to describe NFC Chips Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of NFC Chips, with sales, revenue, and price of NFC Chips, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of NFC Chips, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, NFC Chips market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe NFC Chips sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 NFC Chips Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Topaz 512 Chips

1.2.2 MIFARE

1.2.3 DESFire 4k

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Payment

1.3.2 Identification

1.3.3 Connected Homes

1.3.4 Businesses

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 NXP Semiconductors

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 NFC Chips Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 NXP Semiconductors NFC Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Broadcom

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 NFC Chips Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Broadcom NFC Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Qualcomm

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 NFC Chips Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Qualcomm NFC Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Samsung Semiconductors

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 NFC Chips Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Samsung Semiconductors NFC Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ST Microelectrics

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 NFC Chips Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ST Microelectrics NFC Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 TI

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 NFC Chips Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 TI NFC Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Intel

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 NFC Chips Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Intel NFC Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Sony

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 NFC Chips Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Sony NFC Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Media Tek

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 NFC Chips Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Media Tek NFC Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Ams

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 NFC Chips Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Ams NFC Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Renesas

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 NFC Chips Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Renesas NFC Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 MStar Semi

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 NFC Chips Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 MStar Semi NFC Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……………

