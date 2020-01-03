Global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa) Advanced Materials Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Advanced Materials is a weekly peer-reviewed scientific journal covering materials science. It includes Communications,?Reviews, and Feature Articles on topics in chemistry, physics, nanotechnology, ceramics, metallurgy, and biomaterials.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Advanced Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global advanced material market is driven worldwide by increasing numbers of end users and growing global shift towards new technology, while deft balancing between performance and cost.?

The worldwide market for Advanced Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2023, from 57 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M Company

Dow Chemical

Huntsman

Materion Advanced material

Morgan Advanced Materials

Hitachi Chemical

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Hanwa

Altairnano Blue Spark Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ceramics

Glasses

Polymers

Metal

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace

Electricals

Industrial

Transportation

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Advanced Materials market.

Chapter 1, to describe Advanced Materials Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Advanced Materials, with sales, revenue, and price of Advanced Materials, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Advanced Materials, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Advanced Materials market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Advanced Materials sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Advanced Materials Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Ceramics

1.2.2 Glasses

1.2.3 Polymers

1.2.4 Metal

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Aerospace

1.3.2 Electricals

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

