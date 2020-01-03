Hoses Market Revenue to Rise Substantially Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

A hose also known as pipe is a flexible hollow tube transport fluids from one to another location. The shape of a hose is usually cylindrical, used for the suction and discharge of water in various applications, such as irrigation; gardening and fire equipment; refrigeration equipment, and food processing equipment. Moreover, chemicals, agriculture, mining, food and beverages, infrastructure, and other industries use hoses to transfer water from one location to another, driving the industrial hose market.

High tensile strength, low compression set, and good flexibility adds advantages to hoses and this plays an important role in the growth of the market. In addition, it also exhibits good chemical resistance with excellent stability in rough atmospheric conditions. It has exceptional resistance to gasoline, oil, kerosene, and other petroleum-based products, making it suitable for use in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, mining, food and beverages, and agriculture. A large number of players offer industrial hoses manufactured from polyurethane.

On the basis of material, industrial hose assemblies market is scrutinized into rubber, plastic and metal. In terms of value, rubber type segment is anticipated to gain noteworthy traction in the global market owing to its association with low price, high performance and vast application in end user industries. On the basis of product type, medium pressure segment is projected to grow with significant growth rate owing to high utilization rate in several end use industries including mining, construction, food and beverages etc. Moreover, these types of industrial hoses remain stable at the room temperature and possesses high degree of flexibility in terms of design. Furthermore, medium pressure Product Types have comparatively higher strength as compared to the Low Pressure hoses. This is expected to increase the demand of Medium Pressure Product Types in the upcoming years, subsequently promoting the growth of Industrial Hoses market in the near future. On the basis of end user, the global industrial hose assemblies market is segmented into Food & Beverages, construction & mining, chemical & pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, automotive, agriculture, general manufacturing and other industries. Food & beverage segment is projected to be dominant in the market, in terms of value over the forecast period. However, construction & mining, chemical & pharmaceuticals, oil & gas and other segment are also anticipated to gain significant traction in the global market owing increasing application of industrial hose assemblies in end user industries over the slated time period.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial hose market during the forecast period. It is expected that automobile, infrastructure, and agriculture industries will lead the growth of the market during the forecast period. Most of the demand for hoses comes from China, Japan, and India. Increasing infrastructure-related developments in China and India, and the modernization of agricultural processes further drive the industrial hose market in the region.

Major market players are Eaton (Ireland), PARKER (US), Gates (US), Kurt Manufacturing (US), NORRES Schlauchtechnik (Germany), PIRANHA HOSE PRODUCTS (US), Polyhose (India), RYCO Hydraulics (Australia), Transfer Oil (Italy), Colex International Limited (UK), Semperflex (Austria), United Flexible (US), UNAFLEX Industrial Products (US), Terraflex (Israel), Kanaflex (US), Merlett Tecnoplastic (Italy), Hose Master (US), Salem-Republic Rubber (US), Trelleborg (France), Pacific Echo (US), Suttner America (US), and Sun-Flow (US).

The global hoses market has been segmented as follows:

