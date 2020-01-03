Hospital Supplies Market Expected to Reach US$ 101.0 Mn in 2027 – 3M, B. Braun, BD, Cardinal, Terumo, Boston, Nipro, Baxter, Smiths Medical, GE Healthcare

Chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period. According to report of CDC, in 2018, approximately more than 9% of the population has diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations in US. Moreover, the data also suggests that 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year in the US. Similar trends for high presence of diabetes are prevalent around other geographies of the globe that include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. For instance, according to IDF Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation in 2017, south-east Asia is home to approximately one-fifth (19%) of the total diabetes population worldwide.

Hospital acquired infections affects the patients not only during their stay in the hospitals, but also post patient’s discharge from hospitals. Moreover, these occupational infections are observed to be common in within the hospital and nursing staff too. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hundreds of millions of patients are affected by healthcare associated infections every year leading to significant morbidity and mortality around the world. The WHO Healthcare Associated Infections fact sheet of 2016 suggests that of every 100 hospitalized patients at a given time, 7 in the developed countries and 10 in developing countries acquires at least one hospital acquired infection.

Moreover, in high income countries, approximately 30% of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) are affected by at least one HAIs. This rate of HAIs is approximately 2-3 folds higher in the low and middle income countries. In addition, the WHO claims that the newborns are at a higher risk of developing these infections, with infection rates 3-20 times higher in developing countries as compared to high income countries of the globe. As a result of this significant prevalence rate of these infections, the endemic burden of health care associated infections is also turning up higher, majorly among the developing economies of the world. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reports an average prevalence of 7.1% in European countries. The Centre estimates that 4,131,000 patients are affected by approximately 4,544,100 episodes of health care-associated infection every year in Europe. Thus, the increasing prevalence of HAIs is expected to create a demand for medical disposable products promoting growth of the hospital supplies market across the world.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global hospital supplies industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

2019: Safe-T- Lance Plus safety lancets from Smiths Medical provide retractable safety technology for capillary blood sampling. Automatic retraction reduces needlestick injuries and cross-contamination exposure.

2018: Smiths Medical announced launched of its three products EchoGlo Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB) Needles and Catheters, CADD Infusion Systems with NRFit Connector and CADD-Solis Ambulatory Infusion Pump at the annual meeting American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Management Medicine, New York.

2017: Cardinal Health completed the acquisition of Medtronic’s Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Nutritional Insufficiency business for $6.1 billion.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire