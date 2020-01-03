Marine Lighting Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2027

The global marine lighting market accounted for US$ 1,611.96 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,083.73 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 7.7% during the forecast period.

APAC led the marine lighting market owing to the presence of a robust shipbuilding industry, with China, South Korea, and Japan being the three shipbuilding nations worldwide. Other factors, such as increasing global trade as well as and maritime regulations are among other factors that, have generated the demand for commercial ships, which has, in turn, led to the growth in the marine lighting market. China is anticipated to hold the largest share of the marine lighting market owing to the presence of robust commercial shipbuilding, such as bulk cargo ships and tankers. Moreover, South Korea is witnessing a high demand from the global market for LNG vessels. Moreover, other developing economies in the APAC region are also witnessing high growth in their shipbuilding and repair industry industries. Also, developed economies worldwide are noticing a high need for retrofitting in their aging fleet, thus thereby propelling the marine lighting market.

