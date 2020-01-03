Network Camera Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018-2023

Network camera, also known as an IP camera, is made from a combination of a camera and a computer in a network infrastructure. The camera consists of a lens, an image sensor, memory, and a processor.

Network cameras are used in surveillance as they can be installed at several points within a network and they enable efficient data transmission to a set of monitors over an IP network.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Network Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The processor has image processing, compression, video analysis, and networking functionalities and the memory stores videos and images captured by the network camera to be accessed later.

Artificial intelligence and cloud back up are some attractive trends that could play a vital role in innovating network camera market. Furthermore, motion detection, e-mail alerts, micro SD card for local storage, weather proof design, clear night vision capabilities and mobile device connectivity have leveraged users to adopt these security solutions in place of analog cameras.

The worldwide market for Network Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Market Segment by Type, covers: Centralized IP Cameras, DeCentralized IP Cameras

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Residential Use, Commercial Use, Facility Use, Public & Government Infrastructure

