Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) Market Global Status 2018-2023

NEWs are an emerging class of precision-guided munitions that are derivatives of conventional GPS-guided weapons. These weapons can feature the capability of altering or updating their respective targeting coordinates during mid-flight.

Get 15% instant [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1803734

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Defense agencies are heavily investing in the development of extended-range missiles or beyond-visual-range-missiles as these missiles enable them to strike the enemies from miles away and enhance the survivability of battle troops. They are using booster rocket motor and ramjet sustainer motor to achieve such high range. In addition, these missiles are network enabled.

The introduction of AI in militaries is gaining popularity across the world. It uses inherent computing and decision-making capabilities to boost the ability of combat platforms to self-regulate, self-actuate, and self-control.

The growing involvement of AI in the next-generation weapons is identified as one of the key trends that will stimulate growth in the network enabled weapons (NEW) market during the projected period.

The global Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network Enabled Weapons (NEW).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

MBDA

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Naval-launched, Air-launched, Ground-launched

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Military, Personal

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1803734

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire