Oilfield Exploration & Production Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2023

The global market for exploration and production should grow from $387.8 billion in 2018 to $530.8 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes, a general outlook of oil & gas exploration and production sector, with the scope limited to reports published by BCC Research during the year 2017 and 2018. This report segments the market into two major sub-segments i.e. oil & gas exploration and oil & gas production.

The exploration segment explains the prevalent and upcoming technologies covering the qualitative aspects of the market in brief. The report divides the production market into technologies and components. Production technologies discussed in the report include enhanced oil recovery technology and Fracking technology. Detailed overview of these technologies coupled with relevant market data in terms of market size measured in dollar terms are provided. The Production components covered in this study include oilfield process chemicals and drill pipes. The scope is limited to the recent studies published by BCC Research and is thus not exhaustive.

Get More Information: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11628

Report Includes:

– 170 tables

– An overview of the oil and gas exploration and production technologies and components markets

– Quantification of the market for oilfield exploration and production by various segments and sub-segments i.e., oil & gas exploration and oil & gas production

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Brief outline of the importance of advanced exploration and new downhole techniques within the O&G industry in correlation with substantial economic benefit to both government and industry players

– Impact analysis of growing and contracting segments, technological challenges that the oil and gas industry is facing, and possible solutions to those challenges

– Coverage of the all viable enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies along with their installation, operation, deployment, application area, environmental concern, regulatory framework, cost benefits etc.

– Company profiles of leading market players within the oilfield industry, including Advanced Resources International, Caterpillar, Denbury Resources, Hilong Group, National Oilwell Varco, And Wood Group

Summary

Global oil and gas market is on a growth trajectory after a long gap of downturn, yet global geopolitical activities are shaping up the further roadmap. The recent preparations to revise sanctions on Iran by the United States based on the counterbalance provided by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to meet additional oil production and maintain oil price stability are something to watch out for. Much of the OPEC members were able to moderate the production to maintain a supply and demand balance to control the oil prices, but members such as Venezuela still lingers on the internal crisis that has led to fall in the oil production in the country. The future of oil prices would be dependent on the outcome from these global political decisions. However, the industry has reshaped itself better in the downturn and is prepared well to absorb shocks and propel with faster efficiency.

Request for Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11628

Using advanced 3-D and 4-D (time-lapse) seismic exploration techniques in conjunction with technologies such as portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzers, hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, resources including abandoned/old pressure-depleted wells, tight oil, shale gas, shale oil, tight gas and coal bed methane have completely transformed the U.S. energy landscape by facilitating access to reserves that were previously unavailable. This success in the U.S. with unconventional resources and marginal reserves has prompted other countries to reconsider developing their own unconventional and marginal resources and assessing how soon this can be achieved. Development of super-strong alloys allow drill bits to go into high-temperature, high-pressure fields. Other advances include logging while drilling, horizontal/directional drilling, “smart” drill bits and miscible methods for enhancing oil recovery.

Exploration for new sources of oil and gas has always been the primary strategy of the oil industry but digging and recovering more efficiently is perhaps of greater importance when finances are stretched, and untested areas are riskier. Producers are instead faced with three options –

– Increase production from existing assets.

– Monetize known reserves.

– Reduce exploration and production costs.

Advanced exploration and downhole technology are redirecting the search, identification and recovery of bypassed oil and gas, thus ensuring higher productivity to be coaxed out of mature, old, dormant/abandoned and pressure-depleted fields and enabling the monetization of stranded reserves. Since the oil price dip in 2014, exploration activities have gained gradual traction in recent years. The rising number of auctions for exploration and equally enthusiastic response form upstream companies is an evidence of this growing positivity. Recently companies such as Shell, Eni, Chevron and Repsol won exploration bids for the Mexcian Deepwater auctions. Shell won nine out of the REDACTED exploration

acreages put on auction. Similarly, exploration activities grew offshore in Cote d’ Ivoire by British Petroleum andKosmos. Tullow won offshore licenses in Cote d’Iv oire and Peru.