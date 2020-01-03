Pioneering Report on Hotel Logistics Market Flourishing By Top Key Player Crown Worldwide, DB Schenker, Kuehne + Nagel, TIBA, UPS, UniGroup Logistics, 3PL Links, Beltmann Integrated Logistics, urn Key Hospitality Solutions, Safeway Logistics

A professional survey done by The Research Insights has formulated a report titled “Global Hotel Logistics Market”, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Crown Worldwide

DB Schenker

Kuehne + Nagel

TIBA

UPS

UniGroup Logistics

3PL Links

Beltmann Integrated Logistics

T​​urn Key Hospitality Solutions

Safeway Logistics

Hotels across the world are providing various facilities such as social function services, conference facilities, business centers, swimming pool, and childcare. The variability of amenities and services offered by hotels decides the rating given to these hotels. The Research Insights market study identifies the growing hotel industry worldwide and surging demand for professional hotel logistics services to be one of the primary growth factors for the hotel logistics market. The hotel industry is exponentially rising in North America with US comprising of large number of budget hotels. Increasing tourism is influencing the demand for hotel logistics providers to provide high-end logistics and supply-chain solutions with value-added services. Similarly, these providers provide one-stop solutions that solve the issues efficiently and quickly. Our market research analysts estimate that this market will register a revenue of more than USD XX billion by 2026.

Division by service type and analysis of the hotel logistics market

Furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E)

Operating Supplies and equipment (OS&E)

Game Supplies and Equipment (GS&E)

The FF&E service type accounts for key shares in the hospitality logistics market due to the importance of contents such as portable furniture, fixtures, or other equipment in a hotel. FFE logistics contains the interior furnishing of the entire hotel. Hotel logistics offers thoroughly undertake maintaining/replacing, installing, purchasing, and shipping of FF&E. Similarly, these providers offer reusable furnishing and develop FF&E cash flows.

Market segment by Application, divided into:

Social Function Services

Conference Facilities

Business Centers

Swimming Pool

Childcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report Includes:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Finally, researchers throw light on manufacturers responsible for increasing the sales in the worldwide Hotel Logistics market. These manufacturers have been inspected in terms of the manufacturing base, contact details, and competitors. The report describes the definitions, specification, and classification of the global Hotel Logistics market.

