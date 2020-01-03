Public Safety LTE Market And Forecast Assumptions Through 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Public Safety LTE Market was valued at USD 636.25 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5210.47 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Public safety is one of the core responsibilities of any government that involves an overarching goal of protecting citizens from threats such as crime and natural disasters. Availability of a converged communication network dedicated to public safety such as public safety-LTE (PS-LTE) will help the organizations do that. Benefits of LTE for public safety are – high reliability, cost effective, can handle real-time, is flexible, and enables remote management and zero-touch deployment and configuration

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059783

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing implementation of emergency services IP network

1.2 Hybrid Deployment Models for Emerging Markets

1.3 Increasing demand for automatic operations and remote surveillances

1.4 Removal of connectivity issues between networks

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Issues with spectrum allocation

2.2 Costly infrastructure

2.3 Reliability concerns

Market Segmentation:

The Global Public Safety LTE Market is segmented on the deployment model, application, component, and region.

1. Deployment Model:

1.1 Commercial LTE

1.2 Private LTE

1.3 Hybrid LTE

2. By Application:

2.1 Disaster Management

2.2 Law Enforcement and Border Control

2.3 Firefighting Services

2.4 Emergency Medical Services

3. By Component:

3.1 Services

3.1.1 Integration Services

3.1.2 Maintenance Services

3.1.3 Consulting Services

3.2 Infrastructure

3.2.1 End-Use Devices

3.2.2 The Evolved UMTS Terrestrial Radio Access Network

3.2.3 The Evolved Packet Core

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

View Source Of Related Reports:

Public Safety LTE Market

Digital Out of Home Market

Embedded Systems Market

Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market

Testing, Inspection, And Certification (TIC) Market

Smart Office Market

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Motorola Solutions, Inc.

2. Airbus SE

3. General Dynamics Corporation

4. Bittium Corporation

5. Nokia Corporation

6. Cisco Systems, Inc.

7. Ericsson AB

8. AT&T Inc.

9. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

10. Cobham Plc

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059783

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Public Safety LTE Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire