Retailers Have Managed Holiday Season Inventories Well, Wedbush Says

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Promotional trends in the season indicate retailers have handled their inventories nicely as they head into the new year, Wedbush Securities stated Monday.

Analysts led by Jen Redding and Jared Arat stated “incremental promotions (year-on-year) likely drove record setting earnings at reduced gross profit in a sale season shorter by six days. ”

As anticipated, they stated, promotions conducted above last year for most retailers, such as American Eagle (AEO), Anthropologie, The Children’s Place (PLCE), Old Navy, and Urban Outfitters (URBN). But they’re “generally more attentive ” about gains in assortment sizes in Kohl’s (KSS) and Victoria’s Secret.

“Despite the promotion uptick we see upon the plank,” Wedbush stated, “our checks suggest healthy Y/Y purchasing as data reveals inventories and pricing stability, and as reductions are responded to by a strong consumer. ”

The analysts said that they anticipate “rdquo & nimble retailers; to move off of steep blanket reductions as they move away from the vacation season.

Wedbush said discounting at Children’s Place conducted deeper than last year. The kids ’s apparel company cut its advice following warning of &ldquo mall visitors quarter-to-date. ”

