Rigid Packaging Market Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, Segmentation, Production Values, Supply-Demand and Forecast 2019-2025

The global rigid packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD xx.xx billion to USD xx.xx billion at CAGR of xx% by the end of forecast period. Packaging is basically a process of protecting or enclosing finished products or goods for delivery, sale, storage, and end use. This process helps to package products in various forms such as cans, bottles, aerosol containers, ampules, jars, and aluminum bottles. Rigid Packaging has some properties such as high stiffness, high barrier properties and high impact strength. These things contributing to expand the rigid packaging market size in recent years.

The global rigid packaging market progress is mainly driven by growing customer goods demand, minimum cost, and increasing packaging recycling rates. Nowadays, number of consumers switch from the traditional way of shopping to online shopping because of some factors such as fast delivery, easy return policies, free shipping and availability of variety of goods.

Likewise, growing trade-related contracts among the nations is also major factor of growth of the market. Though, rising popularity of rigid packaging and changing raw material values are restraining the progress of the market.

Applications of rigid packaging market:

Pharmaceuticals

Food and beverages

Electronics

Personal care

Others

The global rigid packaging market is basically segmented based of end-user industries, geography, and product. By product type, this market is sub-segmented into metal, paper and paperboards, glass, and plastics. By end-user type, the rigid packaging market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, personal care, food & beverages, and others. The food and beverage segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of x.x% and is estimated to reach $xx.xx billion by 2025. Rigid packaging plays an important role in food and beverages trades as these packaging system provide longer protection to the food items. The global rigid packaging market of food & beverage sector is mainly driven by the developing economies of Asia regions such as India and China.

By geography, the global rigid packaging market is sub-segmented into Europe, North-America, Asia Pacific and others. Asia-Pacific has one of the leading rigid packaging market due to the large number of personal care product and food & beverage industries in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to raise at a CAGR of x.x% by end of the forecast period. It includes several nations such as India, Japan, and China. Moreover, the minimum labor cost, and easy accessibility of raw materials, together increasing the positive impact on global rigid packaging market development.

Key players of global rigid packaging market include:

Ball Corp.

Berry Plastics Corp.

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Reynolds Holding Inc.

Holmen AB

Georgia-Pacific Corp.

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Others

Segmentation of global rigid packaging market include:

By Product Type

Glass

Metal

Paper

Plastics

Others

By End-User Type

Personal care

Food and beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Geography Type

North America

Canada

S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

LAMEA

Latin America

Africa

Middle east

Asia-Pacific

India

Australia

Japan

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

