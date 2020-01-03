Top Trends Driving the Future of Energy Consumption Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023

Global Energy Consumption industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Sector size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Sector.

Key Highlights

– The energy consumption sector is defined as the energy consumption by industry, transport, residential, commercial, agricultural, and fishing consumers and markets.

– Volume is defined as consumption of mtoe (million tonnes of oil equivalent) of coal & coal gases (including coal and peat), oil & oil products (including crude oil), natural gas, biofuels and waste (including biofuels and nuclear), and electricity and heat (including hydro, geothermal, solar, electricity, and heat).

– Value is calculated by multiplying total consumption by average electricity prices.

– Any currency conversions calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

– The global energy consumption sector had total revenues of $9,257.5bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% between 2014 and 2018.

– Oil & oil products had the highest volume in the global Energy Consumption sector in 2018, with a total of 3,318.8 million TOE, equivalent to 37% of the sector’s overall volume. In comparison, electricity & heat had a volume of 1,901.9 million TOE in 2018, equating to 21.2% of the sector total.

– There continues to be net growth in consumption across all fuel types, despite huge gains in energy efficiency in more developed economies.

