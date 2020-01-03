US Stocks at the Red as Technology Sector Sell-Off Weighs

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

US equity benchmarks were reduced on Monday morning as a sell-off from the technology and communication services businesses weighed while traders assessed the latest data on housing and the US merchandise deficit.

The US trade in goods deficit narrowed to $63.2 billion to November by a $66.8 billion revised shortage in October, compared with the $69.5 billion shortage noticed by forecasters, based on Econoday.

Eight of the 11 Standard & Poor’s 500 businesses were reduced recently, with technology leading the retreat, down by 1%, followed by communication solutions, which was 0.8percent lower. Gainers were directed by energy, which was up by 0.5%.

In equities news, AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck (MRK) said that lynparza had been accepted in the US for the “care therapy ” of advanced pancreatic cancer, the seventh leading cause of deaths from malignancies globally. Shares of both companies were early.

Tesla (TSLA) said it had delivered the first of its China-made Model 3 electric cars from the Gigafactory Shanghai. Stocks were down 3.9percent in early trading.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) were 1.7% higher following the company’s medication candidate AXS-07 met its primary endpoint in migraine research.

