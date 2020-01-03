Vietnam Baby Food Sector Market by Upcoming Opportunities and Industry Trends through 2026

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Vietnam Baby Food Sector Market,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. Vietnam Baby Food Sector Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Vietnam Baby Food Sector Market.

“The Baby Food Sector in Vietnam, 2018”, is an analytical report by ReportsnReports which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Vietnamese market. Vietnamese mothers have prepared fresh food for their babies but, as the economy has developed and more women have been drawn into the urban workplace, these mothers have increasingly found they have less time to spend preparing food and to spend with their young children. This, coupled with the greater availability of prepared baby food in modern retail outlets, has fueled strong growth in the baby food sector. Vietnamese consumers are concerned about nutrition, food safety, and food quality, particularly in the wake of a number of food scares in recent years.

Vietnam has no unified food law, but it does have a large number of food quality laws, labeling laws, and safety and hygiene laws, as well as additional quality standards which apply to infant formula, The baby food market includes plain cereals (wheat, oat?based, and rice, including red rice), cereals with fruit, and dried savory dishes, which consist mainly of cereals with added pork, chicken, or fish plus vegetables. Baby cereals were packed in boxes, and in cans, The price of baby drinks makes them a luxury most mothers cannot afford. Both juices and teas are available, but only in a limited number of urban outlets, The majority of baby meals continue to be sold in jars, although a few pouches were found for the first time in 2018, Finger foods are mainly presented in boxes, although a few products are available in bags, tubs, and, most recently, in stand-up pouches.

Evaluate important changes in consumer behavior and identify profitable markets and areas for product innovation, Analyse current and forecast behavior trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit, Detailed understanding of consumption by individual product categories in order to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market, Investigates which categories are performing the best and how this is changing market dynamics.

Table of Contents in the Vietnam Baby Food Sector Market Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Definitions

Background

Birth

The Consumer

Socio-Demographic Trends

Working Women

Breastfeeding Trends

Regulations

Overview

Manufacturers Shares

Category Analysis

Baby Milks

Baby Cereals & Dry Meals

Baby Wet Meals & Others

Production and trade

Production

Imports

Exports

Company profiles

Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company – Vinamilk

Abbott Nutrition Vietnam

FrieslandCampina Dutch Lady Vietnam

Mead Johnson Vietnam Company Ltd

Nestlé Vietnam Ltd

Hipp

Danone Vietnam Company Ltd

Other Manufactures

Distribution

Baby Food Retailing

Economic background

Economic Background

Key Macroeconomic Forecasts

Prospects and forecasts

Birth & Population Projections

Forecast Overview

Consumer Attitude

Appendix

Additional Data Tables

Summary Methodology

And more…

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire