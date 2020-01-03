Wires and Cables Market Key Growth Dynamics and Regional Assessment with Forecast 2027

The wires and cables are used for transmission of electric and telecommunication signals in domestic and industrial purposes. Different thickness and type of wires and cables are required depending upon the end-use. Thicker cables are used for higher power transmission purposes. Wires are used for domestic purposes such as electronic appliances whereas cables are useful for small and big industries, distribution lines, and transmission lines.

The global wires and cables market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing production of renewable energy and the adoption of smart grid technology. Furthermore, initiatives for upgrading the transmission and distribution systems by government bodies propel the growth of the wires and cables market. However, volatile costs and supply of raw materials are major restraining factors affecting the growth of the wires and cables market. Nonetheless, growing electrification in rural areas of developing nations is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the key players operating in the wires and cables market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:

Belden Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

LEONI AG

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Nexans S.A.

NKT A/S

Prysmian Group

Southwire Company, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industrial Wire & Cable Inc.

