Global Healthcare AI Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Healthcare AI Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Healthcare AI Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Apple Medalogix IBM Watson Health GE Healthcare Intel Google Deepmind Health NextHealth Technologies Microsoft Imagen Technologies Lumiata Health Fidelity Wellframe Sentrian Zebra Medical Vision Qventus)

Description

Scope of the Global Healthcare AI Market Report:

The global Healthcare AI market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Healthcare AI.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Healthcare AI market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Healthcare AI market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Healthcare AI Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Apple

Medalogix

IBM Watson Health

GE Healthcare

Intel

Google Deepmind Health

NextHealth Technologies

Microsoft

Imagen Technologies

Lumiata

Health Fidelity

Wellframe

Sentrian

Zebra Medical Vision

Qventus

Global Healthcare AI Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Healthcare AI Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Hardware

Global Healthcare AI Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Diagnostics

Robotic Surgeries

Virtual Nursing Assistants

Other

