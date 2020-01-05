Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Alamo Auto Europe Avis Budget Group Budget Rent A Car Hertz Dollar Europcar Holidays auto Uber Zoom Car CAR Inc. (CAR))

Description

Vehicle leasing is the leasing (or the use) of a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease.

Scope of the Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Report:

North America is the key region over the next few year owing to high concentration of industry participant in the region.

The global Automotive Rental and Leasing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automotive Rental and Leasing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Automotive Rental and Leasing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive Rental and Leasing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alamo

Auto Europe

Avis Budget Group

Budget Rent A Car

Hertz

Dollar

Europcar

Holidays auto

Uber

Zoom Car

CAR Inc. (CAR)

Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Segment by Type, covers

Passenger Cars Leasing

Commercial Vehicles Leasing

Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Leisure/Tourism

Business

Others

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Rental and Leasing

1.2 Classification of Automotive Rental and Leasing by Types

1.2.1 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Passenger Cars Leasing

1.2.4 Commercial Vehicles Leasing

1.3 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Leisure/Tourism

1.3.3 Business

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Automotive Rental and Leasing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Automotive Rental and Leasing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Automotive Rental and Leasing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Automotive Rental and Leasing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Automotive Rental and Leasing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Globa

Continued….

