/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

The new book is available as a Kindle download. This story shines a magnificent light on the immeasurable powers of our mothers who are deserving of infinite recognition.

The book has gained enormous exposure and has become one of the most talked-about children’s publications.

The colorful narrative is told through a child’s eyes. A little girl shares her empowering memories of growing up from the ages of one to ten. The story is filled with humor and colorful illustrations. The tale reflects on the magical experiences of a mother who selflessly educates and loves her child through their everyday challenges. Your heart will beat with joy while you laugh and cry. By the end of the book you will embrace your mothers every chance you get.

The well-written book is one that every child should read to include those parents who doubt themselves. This children’s book is destined to become a best seller in 2020.

A Little Girl’s World Super Mom is currently available as a Kindle download. It is a 15-minute read and available for free to all Kindle members. The price of the book to purchase is $9.99.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire

Read more at Denise E. Ives, creator of the 501(c)3 Nonprofit Organization World Super Moms, has released her first book titled'A Little Girl's World Super Mom'.