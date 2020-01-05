Global LED Light Bulbs Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2026

LED Light Bulbs [LED Lighting] is a kind semiconductor light-emitting solid device, which can convert the energy from an electric current into light.LED Light Bulbs Principles: Terminal voltages of PN junctions form certain barrier potentials, and when the forward bias voltage is added, the barrier potential decreases and most charge carriers in P area and N area diffuse to each other. As the electron mobility is much higher than the holes mobility, large amount of electrons diffuse to P area, causing charge carriers entering P area. These electrons combine with the holes on the valence band with energy emission in the form of light.
The global LED Light Bulbs market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Spot light
Street light
Tube light
WALL washer light
Bulb
Others
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Residential
Office
Shop
Hospitality
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Philips
Osram
GE Lighting
Acuity Brands
Eaton
Cree
Panasonic
Toshiba
Sharp
Yankon Lighting
Opple
Hubbell
Zumtobel Group
NVC (ETI)
Nichia
FSL
TCP
Havells
Mitsubishi
MLS
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
